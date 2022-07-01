Gamethread 7/1: Cardinals at Phillies

Tonight, the Cardinals roll into town in what looks like a big series with big playoff implications. Here are the lineups.
For the Phillies:
Friday night baseball. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/cjMgeep5hg
For the Cardinals:
Somehow it’s already July 1.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 1, 2022
Here’s how we’re lining up tonight in Philly pic.twitter.com/kKHww0lYtm
Let’s talk about it.
