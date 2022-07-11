Rise and Phight: 7/11/2022

No, the All-Star game rosters aren’t really worth getting worked up over. When they announced them on Sunday, most of us were questioning the lack of pitchers from the Phillies’ staff that were certainly deserving. However, as we all know, there will be replacements called for once injuries and starts prior to the game are accounted for. The likelihood that both Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are sent to Los Angeles is low, but one of them is probably going.

