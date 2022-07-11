Rise and Phight: 7/11/2022

No, the All-Star game rosters aren’t really worth getting worked up over. When they announced them on Sunday, most of us were questioning the lack of pitchers from the Phillies’ staff that were certainly deserving. However, as we all know, there will be replacements called for once injuries and starts prior to the game are accounted for. The likelihood that both Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are sent to Los Angeles is low, but one of them is probably going.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The rotation has had to be shuffled of late, some due to injury, some due to vaccination status.
- Caleb Cotham has coaxed some of the better performances from the bullpen thanks to making sure pitchers throw their best pitches more often.
- This story is great, about how the pitching staff has more or less maligned their opponents with a nickname: PHAH.
MLB news:
- You can read all about the All-Star rosters here. There aren’t many players on here one could complain about.
- Of course, with rosters being chosen, it’s time to talk about the snubs that happened (outside of here in Philadelphia).
- With the Orioles holding the top overall pick in the draft, we’re left deciding who they might take at the beginning.
- Lots of notes in this piece, including one about how the Pirates are telling teams that maybe David Bednar, the best relief pitcher possibly available, actually isn’t.
- The Yankees are after one of the better outfield options available on the market while also trying to trade one of their outfielders.
