Rise and Phight: 7/12/2022

Splitting the series with the Cardinals was the absolute bare minimum the team had to do. Yesterday, as soon as Alec Bohm got hurt, they just looked deflated and ready to be done with the series. Understandable, as it takes another player out of their lineup for what at the time looked like a while.
It’s starting to make adding some players to the roster look more and more urgent. No one wants to pay the prices when trading for talent this early in July, but the team is starting to run thin in their infield depth. Jean Segura is out, Bohm is hurting, so they need to probably be a little proactive on the market.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- We had anticipated that the team would be missing some players for the Toronto series and here they are.
- Regardless of their absence, Kyle Schwarber notes how there is no resentment in the locker room towards the players.
- The Futures Game is coming up, Logan O’Hoppe is going to it and he is really excited about it.
- At the trade deadline, the Phillies need to look to the starting rotation, both for now and in the future ($).
MLB news:
- Some of those that are going to participate in the Home Run Derby have been revealed. Hoping someone takes down Pete Alonso.
- The Braves made a rare trade for a draft pick, sending several prospects to Kansas City for the #35 pick in the draft.
- Keith Law has another mock draft up as the week leading up to it begins ($). He has the Phillies taking Carson Whisenhunt, a left handed college pitcher.
Loading comments...