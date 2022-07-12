Rise and Phight: 7/12/2022

Splitting the series with the Cardinals was the absolute bare minimum the team had to do. Yesterday, as soon as Alec Bohm got hurt, they just looked deflated and ready to be done with the series. Understandable, as it takes another player out of their lineup for what at the time looked like a while.

It’s starting to make adding some players to the roster look more and more urgent. No one wants to pay the prices when trading for talent this early in July, but the team is starting to run thin in their infield depth. Jean Segura is out, Bohm is hurting, so they need to probably be a little proactive on the market.

On to the links.

MLB news: