Rise and Phight: 7/13/2022

It was an interesting note from yesterday that caught my eye. Rob Thomson became the first natural born Canadian to manage a game in Canada. Not that I am up to date on the birthplaces of all the managers in the game, but you had to figure at least one Canadian had to have managed somewhere, maybe in the Deadball Era or something like that. Nope, Thomson was the first one. Congratulations to him as he adds his name to a bit of baseball trivia.

