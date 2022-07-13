Rise and Phight: 7/13/2022

It was an interesting note from yesterday that caught my eye. Rob Thomson became the first natural born Canadian to manage a game in Canada. Not that I am up to date on the birthplaces of all the managers in the game, but you had to figure at least one Canadian had to have managed somewhere, maybe in the Deadball Era or something like that. Nope, Thomson was the first one. Congratulations to him as he adds his name to a bit of baseball trivia.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Lots of roster moves made yesterday with the trip to Toronto. Catch up on all of them right here.
- Kyle Schwarber will indeed take part in the Home Run Derby, which means we now have to watch it.
MLB news:
- This was an interesting exercise: a look at the best overall skill each team has drafted in the first round.
- Some additions were made to the All-Star teams now that injuries have been taken into account.
- Brace yourselves, traditionalists. If you recall the phrase “between the chalk”, it’s going to have a whole new meaning as the shift gets looked at in the minors ($).
- The suddenly playoff relevant Orioles made a waiver claim to enhance their bullpen yesterday.
