Phillies MLR 7/12/22: Is Johan Rojas now on a fast-track to the majors next season?

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

JoJo Romero - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K

Nick Maton - 1 for 4, 2B, BB, 2 K

Donny Sands - 2 for 4, K

Scott Kingery - 1 for 2, R, 2 BB, K, CS

Phillies force LHV into a bullpen game with Jonathan Hennigan, Jeff Singer and Ofreidy Gomez giving up all 5 runs. IronPigs offense was 0 for 6 with RISP and left 9 on base.

Reading 6, New Hampshire 0

Ethan Lindow - 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 6 GB, 5 FB

Francisco Morales - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K

Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 4, R, BB, K, SB

Johan Rojas - 2 for 5, 2 R, 2 SB

Johan Camargo - 2 for 3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 1 for 4, K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, 2B, RBI, K (outfield assist, home)

Make that 5 straight impressive outings for Ethan Lindow who saw himself struggle much of the early season in Jersey Shore before getting a promotion to AA. He was aided by the offense’s 11 hits. Johan Rojas’ bat just hasn’t stopped hitting. His AA line is .348/.434/.500 with 8 stolen bases. Now Reading tends to inflate homeruns, not overall offense to my recollection...so this is a fun sign of things to come?

Fort Myers 9, Clearwater 5

Starlyn Castillo - 2.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, BB, K, HR, HBP, 3 GB, 2 FB

Leandro Pineda - 1 for 5, R

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 4

Marcus Lee Sang - 3 for 3, 2 R, 2B, BB (fielding error)

Andrick Nava - 2 for 4, HR, 4 RBI

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 3, BB

Starlyn Castillo’s return from Tommy John Surgery has been a bit rough in the result area. That is now 10 runs on 12 hits and 3 walks in 5.1 innings since his return to Low-A. Marcus Lee Sang and Andrick Nava provided most, if not all of the offense behind him. Nava’s two-run blast was his 2nd of the season. Lee Sang has improved his season line to .263/.344/.416 with 8 HR and 15 SB. The strikeouts are still a concern (80 in 243 at-bats), but its nice to see a hitting prospect making developmental improvements.