Rise and Phight: 7/14/2022

I am not a fan of the Phillies’ red jerseys. Though no fashion connoisseur myself (gym shorts and t-shirts all day, baby), all the red is just jarring to watch during a game. Of course since it’s part of the team’s color scheme, red will always win out, but maybe try something different. The old spring training blue jerseys could be something to try. More of a full-time push to the cream colored garb they wear during weekend day games. Anything but the red ones.
Oh, and make the powder blues a road jersey like they’re supposed to be.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies have drafted much better in the past two years under Brian Barber. They hope that continues this year ($).
- As it turns out, Jose Alvarado’s recent run of success isn’t simply attributable to his leaning on a cutter more often. A mental skills coach has been hugely beneficial.
MLB news:
- Prior to last night’s game, the Blue Jays let go of their manager as a result of the disappointing season they’re having.
- There needs to be a new way of thinking about the MLB trading deadline, one that maybe involves a change in the way we talk about baseball.
- Some people watch players. Others watch the game. Others still watch people watching players in the game.
