Rise and Phight: 7/14/2022

Time to ditch the red jerseys

I am not a fan of the Phillies’ red jerseys. Though no fashion connoisseur myself (gym shorts and t-shirts all day, baby), all the red is just jarring to watch during a game. Of course since it’s part of the team’s color scheme, red will always win out, but maybe try something different. The old spring training blue jerseys could be something to try. More of a full-time push to the cream colored garb they wear during weekend day games. Anything but the red ones.

Oh, and make the powder blues a road jersey like they’re supposed to be.

On to the links.

