Phillies MLR 7/13/22: Can Erik Miller just replace Jeurys Familia already?

Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Bailey Falter - 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 GB, 4 FB

Ryan Sherriff - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Connor Brogdon - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 WP, HBP

Nick Maton - 4 for 5, 2B, K

Donny Sands - 1 for 4, R, BB

Scott Kingery - 0 for 4, RBI, K

Bailey Falter pitches well enough, but Connor Brogdon implodes in the bottom of the 8th to take the loss. LHV matched Charlotte in hits (8 a-piece), but were 1 for 8 with RISP and left 12 on base. Nick Maton gathering four hits but never crossing home has to be quite a rarity in baseball.

Reading 7, New Hampshire 0

Erik Miller - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 4, 2 K

Johan Rojas - 0 for 3, K, HBP, SB

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 3, 2 R, BB, SB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, 2 R, K

A lovely bullpen game for Reading because the Phillies like to ruin everything. Erik Miller makes another appearance with great results. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the big league bullpen before the season is over. Reading got 7 of their runs on 9 hits, including two homers from Wendell Rijo and one from Jonathan Guzman. Johan Rojas has 42 stolen bases on the year, which is 6th most in all of minor league baseball (and crazily enough 18 off from the league-leader).

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 2

Eiberson Castellano - 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, 3 GB, 3 FB

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 4, 3 K

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 3, BB, K, HBP

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, BB, K

Andrick Nava - 1 for 4, K

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 4

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 3, R

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 4, R, 2B, 2 K

Chris Burke - 0 for 2, 2 K

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 2, RBI

Erick Brito - 2 for 4, RBI, SB

Eiberson Castellano has struggled now in his last two starts, picking up his 3rd loss of the season. Though I suppose we are used to struggles from Castellano(s). The offense wasn’t much help, scoring their lone runs in the 2nd and 9th inning. Erick Brito stole his 11th base of the season. Of Jamari Baylor’s 19 hits on the season, 10 have been for extra bases (sadly this is through 149 at-bats that include 66 strikeouts).