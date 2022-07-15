Rise and Phight: 7/15/2022

The team is heading to Miami for a series that is starting to look pretty big. Momentum has clearly been lost by the Phillies, whether that be because of the players not making the trip to Toronto, the injury bug continuing to bite them or the slumping offense, they’re suddenly about to be in need of having to win two of three games in South Florida, one in which they’ll face the best pitcher right now in the National League.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: