Rise and Phight: 7/15/2022

The team is heading to Miami for a series that is starting to look pretty big. Momentum has clearly been lost by the Phillies, whether that be because of the players not making the trip to Toronto, the injury bug continuing to bite them or the slumping offense, they’re suddenly about to be in need of having to win two of three games in South Florida, one in which they’ll face the best pitcher right now in the National League.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even though we have draft coverage of our own, here is another opinion on what the Phillies might be doing on Sunday evening.
- In 2023, the team is going to have a new scoreboard. And holy cow is it going to be...huge? big? ginormous? Choose your adjective.
- This is more of an National League general thing, but there are some notes in here about the prospects the Phillies are sending to the Futures Game ($).
MLB news:
- The hottest team in the game right now? It was the Phillies, but now we have to look a little further south to the.....Orioles?
- The Yankees lost an arm from their rotation thanks to some arm issues.
- Another mock draft for your eyeballs to behold, this time with a new guess as to who the top pick will be.
- The Yankees aren’t the only team in the AL East with an injured pitcher. The Rays are going to lose Shane Baz for a minimum of four weeks.
