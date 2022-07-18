Rise and Phight: 7/18/2022

Tonight, Kyle Schwarber is participating in the Home Run Derby as the #1 seed, facing Albert Pujols in the first round. Hopefully, he can move on and represent Philadelphia well. It’s his night.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zach Eflin is still hurting with his knee and now the Phillies are going to have switch gears at the trade deadline.
- There are a bunch of Phillies that swing a Victus bat and what you may not know, they’re made right around here.
- Jim Kaat talked about his days with the Phillies as he prepares for his Hall of Fame induction. Danny Ozark? Not a fan.
- The trio of pitching prospects at Jersey Shore have become a brotherhood, helping push each other.
MLB news:
- In a surprise filled draft, catch up on all the picks and analysis that goes with each pick.
- The biggest news of the weekend was that Juan Soto is probably back on the market after rejecting the latest offer from Washington.
- Chris Sale just came off the injured list...now he’s going back on it with a broken pinkie finger.
- The Tigers have demoted Spencer Torkelson after his nightmare beginning of the season.
