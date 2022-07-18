 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/18/2022

It’s Kyle Schwarber’s night

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Tonight, Kyle Schwarber is participating in the Home Run Derby as the #1 seed, facing Albert Pujols in the first round. Hopefully, he can move on and represent Philadelphia well. It’s his night.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...