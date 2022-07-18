Filed under: Home Run Derby open thread Let’s watch Kyle Schwarber take it home By Ethan Witte@ethan_witte Jul 18, 2022, 7:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Home Run Derby open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports Friends, the top seed is in the house. Let’s talk about his ultimately majestic performance! More From The Good Phight Phillies MLR 7/14 - 7/17/22: All Hail Andrew Painter and Ben Brown Rise and Phight: 7/18/2022 Phillies take Justin Crawford with their first round pick 2022 Phillies MLB Draft tracker Mr. Nola’s Opus: Phillies 4, Marlins 0 Gamethread 7/17: Phillies at Marlins Loading comments...
