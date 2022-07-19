Rise and Phight - 7/19/2022

Well, Kyle Schwarber didn’t win the Home Run Derby.
But Pete Alonso didn’t win it either!
Consolation prize? We all got to sleep a little earlier. Oh, and Julio Rodriguez is a superstar right now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Rob Thomson has this team contending. Unexpectedly? With that payroll, I say no, but he’s been marvelous nonetheless.
- Juan Soto moving to another team could be beneficial to the Phillies and their coming playoff push.
- The Phillies’ first half can be told through the lens of Kyle Schwarber’s 29 home runs in the first half ($).
- Justin Crawford is fast. Really fast. Here’s more background on him the day after his selection by the Phillies ($).
MLB news:
- The draft is never going to be a huge event like NFL or NBA (or even NHL) version, but they can make it marginally better.
- Love the draft? Here is Keith Law looking at the second round and beyond what his thoughts were on it ($).
Loading comments...