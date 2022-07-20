 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight - 7/20/2022

Ready for the break to be over.

By Jay Polinsky
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Phillies won’t be back until Friday...but that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening!

Phillies News:

MLB News:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...