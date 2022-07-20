Rise and Phight - 7/20/2022

Phillies won’t be back until Friday...but that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening!
Phillies News:
- Kyle Schwarber seems like an All-Star individual! Just ask his current and former teammates.
- Alex Coffey of The Inquirer breaks down each Phillies draft pick.
- First Half Awards? Yes, certain Phillies deserve some fake hardware.
- Jonathan Papelbon is a loser and you can’t persuade me otherwise.
- Bryce Harper looking to see if you can put a pin in it...or out of it rather. To visit the hand surgeon this week.
- Ben Brown deserves praise after 101 strikeouts in 69 (...nice) innings, wins pitcher of the week honors for the South Atlantic League.
MLB News:
- Mike Trout just can’t seem to stay healthy anymore, huh? Shame since he is likely the greatest player we will see in our lifetime.
- Listen to Rob Manfred and Tony Clark discuss the game at your own risk!
- The Nationals, bitter about Juan Soto not signing a new extension, didn’t charter him a flight to the All-Star Game. Bold Strategy, Cotton.
