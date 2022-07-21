 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/20/2022

By Ethan Witte
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

For some reason, every single MLB team is not playing tonight. This is another thing that I wish MLB would fix. When the games resume, each team should resume. Not some kind of trickling in thing where some teams play, some don’t. People are waiting to watch their teams, so why not have everyone come back at the same time?

Fix it, Rob.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

