Rise and Phight: 7/20/2022

For some reason, every single MLB team is not playing tonight. This is another thing that I wish MLB would fix. When the games resume, each team should resume. Not some kind of trickling in thing where some teams play, some don’t. People are waiting to watch their teams, so why not have everyone come back at the same time?
Fix it, Rob.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Here are ten storylines that you should follow as the team heads into its own playoff push.
- The Phillies have a playoff drought that needs to end. Luckily, they have a guy on their team who knows a thing or two about ending long droughts.
- If you’re looking for the best thoughts about the Phillies’ recent draft class, look no further than Matt Winkelman.
- We always love to look at how things will play out, so if you believe this simulation, the Phillies are going to the playoffs.
MLB news:
- MLB will tout the All-Star game as the thing that most people watched on Tuesday night. Others will look at the fact it was one of the lowest rated ever.
- First half grades are here. Warning: many of them (coughPhillies) were probably written by people who haven’t actually watched the teams.
- Now that the draft is over, the apparently not done for the season Michael Conforto is drawing a bit of interest from teams.
