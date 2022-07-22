Phight Club: Week 15

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-0

Season Record: 49-43

Game 90 (W) - Phillies 2, Marlins 1

Box: Gibson (W): 6 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 5 K. Hall: 1 for 3, RBI. Realmuto: 3 for 4, RBI, SB. RPs: Alvarado, Hand, Dominguez (S).

Storylines: A win in Miami? In this economy? Crazy. Realmuto has something to prove every time he plays the Marlins, though, so it’s no surprise that he was the difference-maker.

Injury watch and Transactions: Cris Sanchez optioned to LV; Connor Brogdon and Jojo Romero activated.

Photo of the Game:

Game 91 (W) - Phillies 10, Marlins 0

Box: Suarez (W): 5 IP, 4 H, 4 K. Schwarber: 1 for 5, RBI, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Realmuto: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Stott: 2 for 5, RBI. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. Gregorius: 2 for 4, 4 RBI, HR. RPs: Bellatti, Brogdon, Nelson, Romero.

Storylines: Everyone hits, and (almost) everyone scores. This was a full team effort for a dominant win. Jojo Romero made his return from Tommy John surgery with a scoreless ninth inning.

Injury watch and Transactions: Mickey Moniak and Mark Appel optioned to LV; Johan Camargo and Ranger Suarez activated.

Photo of the Game:

Game 92 (W) - Phillies 4, Marlins 0

Box: Nola (W): 8.1 IP, 4 H, BB, 10 K. Bohm: 2 for 4, RBI. Vierling: 1 for 4, RBI. Munoz: 1 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. RPs: Alvarado (S).

Storylines: The last time the Phillies swept the Marlins in Miami was in September, 2010. Joe Blanton, Cole Hamels, and Roy Halladay were the starting pitchers in that series. Nola recorded his 25th career 10-strikeout game.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 3-0

All Star Week Recap

Futures Game: The Jimmy Rollins-led AL Futures team beat Logan O’Hoppe, Erik Miller, and the rest of the NL squad. O’Hoppe went 0 for 1 at the plate and Miller struck out the only batter he faced.

Home Run Derby:

Schwarber put on a good showing in the Derby, hitting 19 homers in the first round. He lost to Albert Pujols by one. It’s possible that he slowed down a bit to give Pujols, who’s enjoying his farewell tour of Major League Baseball after 15 seasons, more time in the spotlight. There’s also been allegations that one of Schwarber’s homers wasn’t counted and that both players had 20 and needed to go to a second tiebreaker. Either way, it was a good showing for the King of Schwarbombs.

Here’s the final results from the Derby:

Round 1

Pujols 20, Schwarber 19

Alonso 20, Acuna Jr 19

Rodriguez 32, Seager 24

Soto 18, Ramirez 17

Round 2

Soto 16, Pujols 15

Rodriguez 31, Alonso 23

Finals

Soto 19, Rodriguez 18

All Star Game:

The AL beat the NL for the ninth consecutive time in the All Star Game. Schwarber went 0 for 2 at the plate with a strikeout.

Draft Recap

The Phillies welcomed 19 new players into the organization through the 2022 MLB Entry Draft. With their first round pick (17th overall) they selected 18-year-old outfielder Justin Crawford. If you recognize his name, it may be because his dad Carl played 15 years in the Majors. He was a four-time All Star, but you probably remember him most from his time with Tampa Bay, including the 2008 World Series. His cousin, J.P., was also drafted by the Phillies in the first round in 2013, and is now a Gold Glove winner with Seattle.

Media Moment of the Week:

The cost of housing nationwide is increasing, but fortunately for the Phillies they are living rent-free in Jonathan Papelbon’s head. He did not hold back when asked this week about the Phillies and his former teammate, Bryce Harper. His comments about Harper’s supposed lack of leadership and negative clubhouse presence were ironic, coming from the guy who tried to choke his own teammate.

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? Phillies sweep Marlins

Phillies win 10-0

Nola’s 8.1 IP

Phillies draft Crawford

Schwarber hits 19 in HR Derby vote view results 71% Phillies sweep Marlins (32 votes)

2% Phillies win 10-0 (1 vote)

13% Nola’s 8.1 IP (6 votes)

8% Phillies draft Crawford (4 votes)

4% Schwarber hits 19 in HR Derby (2 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

Earlier this week, Juan Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals. He is making $17.1 million this season and has two more years of arbitration left before hitting free agency. Now, the Nationals are exploring trade options. The Question: What would you be willing to trade to the Nationals in exchange for Soto? Would the price be worth it?

Review Previous Phight Club Recaps Here:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14