 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/22/2022

They’re finally back!

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Phillies are back tonight and I’m almost certain that there will be consternation about it. They won’t be returning on their familiar TV channel. Instead, they’ll be on Apple TV+ this evening as their game of the week. I can almost feel the amount of anger that will be shown about this one being on a streamer, but MLB got some real money from Apple to get this package of games and we know how much Rob Manfred likes rolling in money for the owners.

Don’t worry; they’re on Peacock on Sunday.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...