Rise and Phight: 7/22/2022

The Phillies are back tonight and I’m almost certain that there will be consternation about it. They won’t be returning on their familiar TV channel. Instead, they’ll be on Apple TV+ this evening as their game of the week. I can almost feel the amount of anger that will be shown about this one being on a streamer, but MLB got some real money from Apple to get this package of games and we know how much Rob Manfred likes rolling in money for the owners.
Don’t worry; they’re on Peacock on Sunday.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Fangraphs had an interview with none other than Matt Vierling, talking hitting and other things.
- The Phillies’ pitchers have been pretty good at letting their starters go a bit longer than normal this year. That isn’t a mistake; it’s somewhat by design. Good story here ($).
- A second half preview? Sure! Here are some questions that need to be answered in the coming weeks ($).
MLB news:
- The Juan Soto sweepstakes have begun in earnest. It’s going to be very interesting if a team can actually get a deal over the finish line.
- The biggest issue facing Rob Manfred, in his mind, is pace of play, but what he should really be looking at is the falling attendance.
- As the season enters its unofficial second half, these are the ten biggest storylines for fans to follow.
- The Giants added some bullpen help to their team, signing Trevor Rosenthal to a one year deal.
Loading comments...