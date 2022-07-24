Cubs 4, Phillies 3: Chicago completes sweep of Philadelphia at CBP

Heading into a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Chicago Cubs, two things were certain for the Phillies. It was going to be extremely hot and they were one loss away from being swept by the third worst team in the National League.

Philadelphia would send Bailey Falter to the mound to oppose former Phillie Drew Smyly, in a battle of southpaws.

The first two innings were relatively uneventful as both pitchers hurled two perfect frames. As Bailey Falter returned to the bump for this third inning of work, Chicago wasted no time attacking. Veteran catcher Yan Gomes whacked a leadoff solo home run well over the left field wall.

Don't talk to me until I've had my morning homer.@Yan_AGomes pic.twitter.com/lJZBwjFxa1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 24, 2022

Christopher Morel continued to punish the Phills as he doubled home Nelson Velazquez to push their lead to 2-0.

The top of the fourth was eerily similar for the cubbies as Gomes smacked a solo homer to left. Nelson Velazquez was not far behind as he hammered a solo dinger.

Three homers in the last three games for Nelson Velázquez! pic.twitter.com/z5aGTGypgH — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 24, 2022

This was the third homer of the series for Velazquez who has torched the Phillies all weekend.

Armed with a 4-0 lead, Smyly pitched well for a majority of the contest, as he retired the first fourteen hitters he faced and left the afternoon allowing just one run.

The lone run allowed by the left-hander was an RBI single by Alec Bohm to bring home Bryson Stott.

The fightins continued to battle back as the game progressed. Rhys Hoskins singled in Garrett Stubbs in the bottom of the sixth to bring the lead down to two.

Nick Nelson and Corey Knebel impressed once again as the duo combined for three scoreless innings of work. This marked the eleventh straight scoreless appearance for Knebel.

Garrett Stubbs added onto his solid afternoon with a solo shot to right, which pulled his squad within a run.

Somehow, someway, Jeurys Familia worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning and sent the Phillies to the home half, still chasing a run.

David Robertson entered to protect the lead and attempt to convert the save. Nick Castellanos popped up to foul territory as the home team was down to their final two outs.

Bryson Stott worked the first walk of the entire game for the Phillies with one down. Alec Bohm followed that up with a base hit to put runners on first and second with one out. Didi Gregorius flew out to left and suddenly Philadelphia was down to their final out with a pair of runners aboard.

Garrett Stubbs stood in as the last chance of the day and struck out swinging to end the ballgame.

The Cubs completed the 3-0 sweep of the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After a dismal series in which the team looked flat, the Phillies now have to take on the surging Atlanta Braves.

First pitch Monday is set for 7:05pm with Ranger Suarez penciled in to take the bump.