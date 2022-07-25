Rise and Phight: 7/25/2022

The frustration that is surrounding this team is beginning to show. I’m sure by now you have seen the exchange online yesterday about the video of Nick Castellanos answering questions postgame Saturday night, but that is just a microcosm of what the fanbase is feeling. Getting swept in the first series out of the All-Star break is difficult to take, but doing it to a team with a record like the Cubs have is an even more bitter pill to swallow. They really need to bounce back starting tonight.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Pete Rose is coming back to celebrate the 1980 championship with his former teammates. The team had this to say about it.
- There isn’t another way to put it: the team needs pitching help in the rotation. Here are some options ($).
- Jean Segura is hopeful to be starting a rehab assignment and getting back to the Phillies soon.
MLB news:
- Proposals for the international draft are still ongoing and need to happen with haste as the deadline to get something done is today.
- As expected, the Yankees have entered the Juan Soto sweepstakes. That and all the latest rumors are here.
- The newest class of Hall of Famers were inducted yesterday. Congratulations go out to all inductees.
- The Cardinals’ two best players are not making the trip to Toronto today.
