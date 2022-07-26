Rise and Phight: 7/26/2022

What a much needed victory that was.
Fresh off of getting embarrassed by the Cubs over the weekend, the Phillies were given a major boost when Bryson Stott hit a dramatic eighth inning home run that won the game against the Braves. It was a brutal night defensively for the team, but Stott was there (not Didi Gregorius) in the crucial situation against the left handed reliever A.J. Minter to have the big at bat. There’s definitely growing confidence in the young man, enough that now, there have to be questions about Gregorius’ immediate future with the team, at least in terms of his playing time.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Maybe, after all the hubbub this offseason, maybe the Phillies didn’t need defense after all.
- Dave Dombrowski spoke to the media yesterday about the trade deadline. You can read all of the highlights here.
- Lots of notes in this column, including news about Jean Segura starting a rehab assignment today ($).
- Justin Crawford signed his first deal yesterday, but unfortunately for him, he’s going to have to choose a new number to wear.
MLB news:
- The dreaded qualifying offer is still in place thanks a deal on the international draft not being able to be made.
- Rob Manfred was given a few extra days before he has to answer some questions from Congress about minor league player treatment.
- Looks like the Cardinals may be the front runner in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. In related news, God hates us all.
