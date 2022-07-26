 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/26/2022

That’s a big win for the Phillies

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What a much needed victory that was.

Fresh off of getting embarrassed by the Cubs over the weekend, the Phillies were given a major boost when Bryson Stott hit a dramatic eighth inning home run that won the game against the Braves. It was a brutal night defensively for the team, but Stott was there (not Didi Gregorius) in the crucial situation against the left handed reliever A.J. Minter to have the big at bat. There’s definitely growing confidence in the young man, enough that now, there have to be questions about Gregorius’ immediate future with the team, at least in terms of his playing time.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...