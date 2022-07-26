Rise and Phight: 7/26/2022

What a much needed victory that was.

Fresh off of getting embarrassed by the Cubs over the weekend, the Phillies were given a major boost when Bryson Stott hit a dramatic eighth inning home run that won the game against the Braves. It was a brutal night defensively for the team, but Stott was there (not Didi Gregorius) in the crucial situation against the left handed reliever A.J. Minter to have the big at bat. There’s definitely growing confidence in the young man, enough that now, there have to be questions about Gregorius’ immediate future with the team, at least in terms of his playing time.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: