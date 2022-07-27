 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 7/27/2022

Big rubber match today

Looks like Spencer Strider was as advertised, huh?

When the Braves went to completely rebuild their roster, they focused a lot of their rebuilding on adding arms. It was a risky strategy since pitching prospects are so volatile, but their ability to develop them was probably the main reason for doing so. It’s been the biggest difference in their return to prominence and the Phillies’ lack of player development. Choosing the correct players to draft and build around of course goes into it, as does a certain amount of luck, but it’s still quite sad to see how much homegrown talent the Braves have in comparison to the Phillies.

