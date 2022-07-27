Rise and Phight: 7/27/2022

Looks like Spencer Strider was as advertised, huh?
When the Braves went to completely rebuild their roster, they focused a lot of their rebuilding on adding arms. It was a risky strategy since pitching prospects are so volatile, but their ability to develop them was probably the main reason for doing so. It’s been the biggest difference in their return to prominence and the Phillies’ lack of player development. Choosing the correct players to draft and build around of course goes into it, as does a certain amount of luck, but it’s still quite sad to see how much homegrown talent the Braves have in comparison to the Phillies.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Dave Dombrowski spoke about the trade deadline of course, but he also spoke a bit about 2023 and those comments were...intriguing ($).
- When you think about Justin Crawford, sure you think about his dad, but without his mom, he’s still in that MLB shadow ($).
- Jean Segura began his rehab assignment, inching every closer to returning to the majors.
MLB news:
- Another day’s roundup of rumors and these are some big ones with the Red Sox listening on J.D. Martinez and the Tigers (strangely) listening on Tarik Skubal.
- Outside of Juan Soto, who are the biggest difference makers at the trade deadline?
- Looks like the Marlins are headed into sell mode, listening to offers on one of their right handed rotation anchors (no, not that one).
