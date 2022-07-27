Phillies MLR 7/26/22: Jean Segura rehab stint has begun

Lehigh Valley 4, Durham 3

Ricardo Sanchez - 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 5 GB, 1 FB

Ryan Sherriff - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Mickey Moniak - 2 for 5, HR, 2 K

Jean Segura - 0 for 3, BB, K

Nick Maton - 3 for 5, 2B, K, CS (fielding error)

Donny Sands - 1 for 4, R

Scott Kingery - 2 for 4, K, SB

Jean Segura rehab sighting! Once he gets a few games under his belt, Jean will hopefully be reinstated and our long Didi Gregorius nightmare will be over. You can’t bench Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott at this point. Didi will have to agree to ride the bench or he gets DFA’d. Scott Kingery is...hitting the ball? In fun with arbitrary endpoints, Kingery is slashing .314/.442/.429 with a HR, 6 SB and 8 walks to 7 strikeouts. Mickey Moniak is a fun example of someone who clearly is too good for AAA, but not nearly good enough for MLB. Though the current Phillies CF isn’t good enough for MLB either so what even is the point of anything. Eat Arbys.

Erie 7, Reading 6 (F/10)

Ethan Lindow - 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, WP, HBP, 4 GB, 2 FB

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 4, 2 RBI, BB, K (outfield assist, 2B)

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 4, BB, 2 K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, R, RBI, SB

Vito Friscia - 0 for 5, 3 K

Reading loses a heartbreaker after tying up the game in the top of the 9th and going briefly ahead in the 10th by a run. Reliever McKinley Moore would then give up two runs in the bottom of the 10th for the walk-off loss. Jhailyn Ortiz is once again on his hot streak where he gives us moments of hope. In the month of July (17G, 62 AB) he is slashing .355/.460/.532 with a HR, 3 SB and 9 walks to 18 strikeouts.

Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 1

Matt Russell - 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, HBP, 6 GB, 4 FB

Luis Garcia - 0 for 3, 3 BB, 2 K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 5

Carlos De La Cruz - 2 for 3, 2 R, HR, 2 BB

Casey Martin - 1 for 5, R, RBI, 2 K

Our own Ethan Witte was at the game last night and got to see Matt Russell!!! While he was no Andrew Painter or Mick Able, he pitched a heck of a game and picked up his 4th win of the season. Carlos De La Cruz may never hit above this level, but he has been really fun this season! Through 194 at-bats he is slashing .273/.349/.459 with 8 HR and 5 SB.

Clearwater, Dunedin (ppd)