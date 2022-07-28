Rise and Phight: 7/28/2022

Wasn’t it just last year that the Phillies were in Pittsburgh, making deals ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their team?
I remember being out on a lake, kayaking away when news broke about Spencer Howard being included in a deal that “only” got them Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy. The response was visceral to say the least. Pretty sure the Phillies won that deal. That’s why I still have faith in Dave Dombrowski/Sam Fuld when it comes to choosing which player(s) to deal.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As the trade deadline nears, center field remains one of the obvious spots to upgrade. Here are options to look at.
- Though Kyle Schwarber was at the top yesterday, the Phillies have a leadoff problem yet again this year ($).
- Found this interesting. The MLB Draft League may not be at the top of scouts’ lists, but there was some draftable talent there.
MLB news:
- This is just some sad news. The #2 overall pick this year, Druw Jones, is already out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury and even spring training looks dicey.
- The Juan Soto to the Cardinals rumors are getting stronger. May God have mercy on our souls.
- However, if we listen to Mike Rizzo, there is no requirement for teams to take on bad contracts attached to Soto.
- Jeff Passan gives a bunch of notes about the pitching market ($). Much of it, you’re probably already familiar with.
