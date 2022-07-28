Phillies MLR 7/27/22: Sam Coonrod struggles in rehab outing, Carlos De La Cruz homers again

Durham 11, Lehigh Valley 4

Sam Coonrod - 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K, HR

Mickey Moniak - 0 for 2, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

Jean Segura - 0 for 4, K

Nick Maton - 2 for 3, RBI, BB

Donny Sands - 0 for 4, K

Rafael Marchan - 0 for 3, R, HBP

Dalton Guthrie - 2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

A bullpen game didn’t go so well for the IronPigs last night. Sam Coonrod still on the rehab stint and...it was pretty bad. Though would still rather him in the Phillies bullpen than Jeurys Familia! Dalton Guthrie and Nick Maton had 4 of the offense’s 5 hits in the game. Guthrie’s two dingers were his 6th and 7th of the season. The 26 year old jack of all trades is slashing .281/.333/.447 in 235 at-bats this season.

Erie 6, Reading 3

Erik Miller - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 2 WP

Francisco Morales - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 5, HR, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 1 for 4

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, R, K

A rare bad outing for Erik Miller who has been quite good this season, who still sports a 1.63 ERA in 27.2 IP. Francisco Morales, who also has a 1.63 ERA in AA, struck out 3 batters on 10 pitches. The offense had opportunities in this one, but were 2 for 10 with RISP and left 7 on base. Simon Muzziotti hit his 2nd HR of the season. Jhailyn Ortiz’s torrid July continues with an improved .364/.462/.530 slash through 66 at-bats. This is quite good if the Phillies are looking to add any significant pieces and need trade bait.

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 5

Rafael Marcano - 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, WP, 2 GB, 2 FB

Ethan Wilson - 2 for 5, RBI, 2 K

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 4, HR, 3 K

Casey Martin - 0 for 2, 2 BB

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 3, R, 2B, BB, K

Rafael Marcano with an excellent outing, but is wasted by the rehabbing Cam Bedrosian who gives up 5 runs on 3 hits and two walks in 0.1 innings of work to blow the 5-1 lead. Carlos De La Cruz now has 5 homeruns in his last 6 games (9 total on the season in 59 games).

Dunedin 2, Clearwater 1 (F/10)

Eiberson Castellano - 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K, 2 GB, 2 FB

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 4

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, BB, 3 K

Andrick Nava - 0 for 3, BB, K

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 4, 2 K

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 4, 3 K

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 4, RBI, K

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 3

Erick Brito - 1 for 3, 2B

The Threshers had a 1-0 lead entering the 9th inning before Rodolfo Sanchez gave up the tying run to force extras. Alex Gabrick gave up the go-ahead run in the 10th to take the loss. As noted above, the Threshers only put together 4 hits and were 1 for 6 with RISP. Kendall Simmons fall from prospect grace continues to plummet. The 22 year old is slashing .203/.288/.363 with 80 strikeouts in 256 at-bats.