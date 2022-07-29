Phight Club: Week 16

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-4

Season Record: 52-47

Game 93 (L) - Phillies 2, Cubs 15

Box: Gibson (L): 4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Hall: 1 for 1, RBI, HR. RPs: Familia, Knebel, Nelson, Romero, Stubbs. Errors: Hoskins (throwing).

Storylines: Schwarber wasted no time reminding everyone why he was chosen to participate in the Home Run Derby, as he sent the first pitch of the game over the wall. Hall provided the only other run for the Phillies in the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer of his own, but that was it for the offense. Stubbs pitched for the second time in his career.

Injury watch and Transactions: Coonrod on rehab to Clearwater.

Photo of the Game:

Game 94 (L) - Phillies 2, Cubs 6

Box: Wheeler: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 K, HR. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Hand, Brogdon, Dominguez, Alvarado (L), Bellatti. Errors: Bohm (fielding).

Storylines: Another Wheeler gem was ruined by a lack of offense and a leaky bullpen.

Photo of the Game:

Game 95 (L) - Phillies 3, Cubs 4

Box: Falter (L): 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 HR. Hoskins: 2 for 4, RBI. Bohm: 3 for 4, RBI. Stubbs: 2 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Nelson, Knebel, Familia.

Storylines: In the face of being swept by the Cubs, the Phillies decided to go with a bullpen game. It didn’t work.

Injury watch and Transactions: Falter recalled; Romero optioned to LV

Photo of the Game:

Series: Cubs sweep 3-0

Game 96 (W) - Phillies 6, Braves 4

Box: Suarez: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (0 ER), BB, 4 K. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Stott: 2 for 4, 5 RBI, HR. Bohm: 3 for 4. RPs: Brogdon, Alvarado, Bellatti (W), Dominguez (S). Errors: Camargo (throwing).

Storylines: Stott’s late-inning heroics gave the Phillies a much needed win, their first since the All Star break.

Photo of the Game:

Game 97 (L) - Phillies 3, Braves 6

Box: Nola (L): 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, BB, 7 K, 2 HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Realmuto: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, HR. Bohm: 2 for 4. RPs: Familia, Knebel, Nelson. Erros: Realmuto (throwing)

Storylines: Bohm had the only two hits for the Phillies through the first five innings. Schwarber’s 31st homer of the season in the sixth got the Phils on the board and Realmuto’s two-run homer in the ninth got them within striking distance, but it was too little too late. Nola had an especially rough outing, giving up five earned runs.

Injury watch and Transactions: Maton activated from 10-day IL, optioned to LV; Segura on rehab assignment to LV.

Photo of the Game:

Game 98 (W) - Phillies Braves

Box: Gibson (W): 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR. Schwarber: 0 for 3, RBI. Realmuto: 2 for 4, 2 RBI. Bohm: 2 for 4, 2 RBI. Gregorius: 0 for 3, RBI. Herrera: 1 for 3, RBI, 2 SB. RPs: Brogdon, Hand, Bellatti.

Storylines: The Phillies took advantage of a couple Braves errors and made sure that this win was convincing. Bohm had another multi-hit game, this time with a single and a double, and added two more RBI to his season-total (39).

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 99 (W) - Phillies 8, Pirates 7

Box: Wheeler (W): 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 5, 3 RBI, HR. Bohm: 2 for 5, RBI. Hall: 1 for 5, 2 RBI. Castellanos: 3 for 5, RBI. Gregorius: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Knebel, Familia, Dominguez (S).

Storylines: Despite Familia’s best efforts, the Phillies managed to win this game. Familia gave up five earned runs, all in the bottom of the ninth, to make this game way closer than it should have been. It’s good to see Castellanos back on the upswing, he had three hits. And of course — happy June 58th to Kyle Schwarber.

Photo of the Game:

Media Moment of the Week:

In case you missed it, this week Nick Castellanos and Jim Salisbury got into a bit of an argument after the 6-2 loss to the Cubs. The situation, which has since spiraled on social media, brought up a lot of questions. Was it a stupid question? If it was, should Castellanos have answered it anyway? Were Castellanos and/or Salisbury unreasonably aggressive in their responses?

Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) July 24, 2022

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? Phils get swept by Cubs

Castellanos vs Salisbury

Stott’s three-run homer

Segura on rehab assignment

Familia nearly blows 6-run lead vote view results 0% Phils get swept by Cubs (0 votes)

0% Castellanos vs Salisbury (0 votes)

0% Stott’s three-run homer (0 votes)

0% Segura on rehab assignment (0 votes)

0% Familia nearly blows 6-run lead (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

With Segura finally on his way back from injury, pretty soon there’s going to be a logjam of infielders. Rob Thompson has already been using Bohm, Gregorius and Stott heavily, with Camargo receiving a decent amount of play as well. The Question: What defensive lineup should Thompson consider — or NOT consider — when Segura is finally back?

Review Previous Phight Club Recaps Here:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15