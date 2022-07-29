 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/29/2022

That’s one

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

What are the chances of the Phillies making a deal today? Who knows, but this weekend should be fun.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...