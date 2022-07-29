Rise and Phight: 7/29/2022

What are the chances of the Phillies making a deal today? Who knows, but this weekend should be fun.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Nick Castellanos has struggled this year and who would know better than his personal hitting coach ($).
- Rob Thomson had a very simple message for his team before they played the Pirates ($). He’s been so good for this team.
- The team’s local ratings have been very good this season.
MLB news:
- Max Scherzer believes PitchCom should be illegal because it “takes something away from the game.” Yeah, ok buddy.
- A good read about the life of a general manager around this time of year, the trading deadline ($).
- In case you missed it, the Yankees grabbed Andrew Benintendi, a possible target of the Phillies off the board.
- The Marlins lost a young pitching prospect to the knife with Max Meyer confirmed as needing Tommy John surgery.
