Phillies MLR 7/28/22: We are having a bad time

Durham 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Michael Plassmeyer - 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 4 K, 3 HR, 3 GB, 3 FB

Mark Appel - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, K, HR, 1 GB, 1 FB

Mickey Moniak - 0 for 4, 2 K

Jean Segura - 1 for 4, K

Dalton Guthrie - 1 for 4, HR, 2 K

Rafael Marchan - 2 for 4, R, 2B

Scott Kingery - 0 for 2, 2 BB, K

Plassmeyer takes his second loss since coming over to the Phillies and was hindered by the long-ball. Mark Appel wasn’t quite sharp in relief, but still gave up 4 fewer runs than Jeurys Familia did on the same night. Dalton Guthrie hit his 3rd HR in his last two games and has 8 overall on the season.

Erie 8, Reading 3

Noah Skirrow - 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 7 K, 2 HR, 4 GB, 1 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 4, 2 R, HR

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 4, K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, K

Vito Friscia - 2 for 4, RBI

Noah Skirrow struggles again and fails to go longer into an outing. However, he remains a strikeout machine and makes you wonder if he might be better suited out of the ‘pen. The 24 year old has 93 strikeouts to 23 walks in 73.1 innings this season. Simon Muzziotti hits his 3rd HR of the season and second in as many games. Jhailyn Ortiz has three consecutive multi-hit games and has a .371 batting average in July (70 at-bats). Lastly, Johan Rojas returns to the lineup!

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0

Kyle Glogoski - 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 GB, 3 FB

Luis Garcia - 1 for 3, 2 K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 3, 2 K

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 2, BB

Kyle Glogoski wasn’t terrible, but the defense and offense behind him couldn’t cut it. The BlueClaws had 3 hits in the game and were 0 for 3 with RISP.

Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3 (GM1 of DH)

Dunedin 8, Clearwater 0 (GM2 of DH, makeup of 7/26 ppd)

Starlyn Castillo - 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, K, 2 GB, 4 FB

Matt Osterberg - 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, K, 5 GB, 1 FB

Gabriel Cotto - 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 3 GB, 4 FB

Hao Yu Lee - 2 for 7, 2B, RBI, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 2 for 7, R, 2 K, CS

Andrick Nava - 0 for 2, R, BB, K (passed ball)

Leandro Pineda - 1 for 6, 3 K

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 3, K

Jamari Baylor - 2 for 6, K

Nicolas Torres - 2 for 5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB (throwing and fielding errors)

Erick Brito - 2 for 5, 3B

Albert Jerez - 0 for 3, 2 K

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 3, 2 K

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 3, 2B, K

Rough doubleheader for the Threshers who lost the first game by giving up 3 runs in the top of the 7th to relinquish the lead and then getting absolutely destroy on both sides of the diamond in Game 2. One positive was that Starlyn Castillo didn’t implode in this outing like he has so far in his road back from Tommy John Surgery.