Rise and Phight: 7/4/2022

So, the Phillies have an off day today...why exactly?
For some strange reason, the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed is not going to have the national pastime played today. It’s a scheduling quirk to be sure, but you’d have thought that in the initial draft of the schedule, someone would have seen that no baseball was in Philadelphia and would have pointed it out.
Instead, we’re left with a day off of the Phillies, so go outside, enjoy the day and watch someone else if your baseball itch needs to be scratched.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Ranger Suarez had to be put on the injured list, retroactive to June 30, but it’s still a big blow to the rotation.
- It seems that perhaps the reason Didi Gregorius isn’t hitting for power is because of a left knee issue.
- Some Phillies prospects are starting to heat up a bit, just in time for the trade deadline.
MLB news:
- Kumar Rocker was a top ten pick in the 2021 draft. This year, he is one of the bigger mysteries entering this year’s draft.
- The Astros struck out 20 Angels yesterday, which tied an MLB record.
- Frankie Montas had to leave his start early yesterday, a potential blow to the starting pitcher trade market.
- The Dodgers locked up one of their catchers for two more years, extending Austin Barnes yesterday.
Loading comments...