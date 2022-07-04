Rise and Phight: 7/4/2022

So, the Phillies have an off day today...why exactly?

For some strange reason, the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed is not going to have the national pastime played today. It’s a scheduling quirk to be sure, but you’d have thought that in the initial draft of the schedule, someone would have seen that no baseball was in Philadelphia and would have pointed it out.

Instead, we’re left with a day off of the Phillies, so go outside, enjoy the day and watch someone else if your baseball itch needs to be scratched.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: