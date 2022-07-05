Rise and Phight: 7/5/2022

The Nationals roll into Philadelphia today and Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to get the start. It’s the first test of the Phillies’ depth at starting pitcher and it comes at an easier time. The Nationals are bad, so it should help Sanchez ease into the rotation for however long he is scheduled to be there. It would help if the offense continues rolling along, but we all know how those games go.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Looks like the Phillies might dodge a huge bullet in the Nationals lineup this week.
- Not really a Phillies specific story, but keeping score at a baseball game is an art. You should do it at the next game you’re at.
MLB news:
- Triple plays are cool. Triple plays that involve the center fielder are even cooler. Triple plays that involve only the center fielder and third baseman are the best.
- Today is the anniversary of Larry Doby breaking the American League color barrier. Baseball should honor him every year.
- In case you were wondering (and I know you were), Zac Gallen isn’t going anywhere during this trade deadline.
Loading comments...