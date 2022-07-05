 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/5/2022

Depth will be tested, starting today

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals roll into Philadelphia today and Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to get the start. It’s the first test of the Phillies’ depth at starting pitcher and it comes at an easier time. The Nationals are bad, so it should help Sanchez ease into the rotation for however long he is scheduled to be there. It would help if the offense continues rolling along, but we all know how those games go.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...