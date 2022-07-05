Rise and Phight: 7/5/2022

The Nationals roll into Philadelphia today and Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to get the start. It’s the first test of the Phillies’ depth at starting pitcher and it comes at an easier time. The Nationals are bad, so it should help Sanchez ease into the rotation for however long he is scheduled to be there. It would help if the offense continues rolling along, but we all know how those games go.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: