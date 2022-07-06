 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 7/6/2022

A cure for what ails ya

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Cristopher Sanchez clocked in five innings of shutout ball last night, a huge boost to the team as a whole. We don’t know how long Ranger Suarez is going to be out - could be a few starts, could be a while longer - since back injuries are notoriously fickle, so if Sanchez can pitch even close to that, the team has something.

On to the links.

