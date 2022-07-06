Rise and Phight: 7/6/2022

Cristopher Sanchez clocked in five innings of shutout ball last night, a huge boost to the team as a whole. We don’t know how long Ranger Suarez is going to be out - could be a few starts, could be a while longer - since back injuries are notoriously fickle, so if Sanchez can pitch even close to that, the team has something.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper spoke with the media yesterday, vowing to return from his thumb surgery that put three pins in there.
- Needing some bullpen depth, the Phillies claimed Sam Clay from the Nationals. Clay is remembered for giving up the extra inning grand slam to Brad Miller last season.
- A mailbag that answers some questions you have, especially about Darick Hall.
MLB news:
- It’s possible that Rob Manfred adds Albert Pujols to the All-Star game roster thanks to a clause in the CBA.
- Xander Bogaerts is going to be a free agent (if he opts out of his contract) this winter and there is a team stalking in the weeds.
