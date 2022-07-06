Gamethread 7/6: Nationals at Phillies

Phillies took the first game of the three-game set pretty handedly last night via some timely long-balls by Kyle Schwarber and a great spot-start from Cristopher Hernandez. Aaron Nola gets the mound tonight in what you hope to be a long, dominant outing against a very bad Nationals club. As long as Nola doesn’t get himself into too much two-out trouble, you can’t see him giving up many runs. He’ll square off against Josiah Gray who shutdown the Phillies offense with 6 shutout innings (though the Phillies would win the game 2-1). Didi Gregorius and Odubel Herrera return to the lineup, which means Matt Vierling and Mickey Moniak sit. Lineups (go Phils):