Phight Club: Week 13

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 4-2

Season Record: 44-39

Game 78 (W) - Phillies 5, Cardinals 3

Box: Falter: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 5 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 4, RBI. Hoskins: 1 for 1, RBI, HR, 2 BB. Hall: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Moniak: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Nelson, Alvarado, (W), Bellatti, Dominguez, Hand (S). Errors: Vierling (throwing).

Storylines: The legend of Darick Hall grows: Three Major League hits, three Major League home runs. Hoskins and Schwarber continue to stay hot, no one tell them it isn’t June anymore.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Oscar Mercado DFA’d; Falter recalled from LV.

Photo of the Game:

Game 79 (L) - Phillies 6, Cardinals 7

Box: Gibson: 4 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 4 HR. Castellanos: 2 for 5, RBI. Vierling: 0 for 1, 2 RBI. Munoz: 2 for 3, 2 RBI. Stott: 1 for 3, RBI. RPs: Knebel, Bellatti, Alvarado, Hand, Dominguez (L).

Storylines: The Phillies out-hit the Cards, but weren’t able to out-score them. Schwarber struck out 4 times. Gibson had his worst outing in a Phillies uniform, giving up 6 earned runs, including back to back to back to back homers in the first inning.

Photo of the Game:

Game 80 (W) - Phillies 4, Cardinals 0

Box: Wheeler (W): 7 IP, 4 H, BB, 5 K. Hoskins: 2 for 4, RBI, HR. Castellanos: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR, SB. RPs: Nelson, Knebel.

Storylines: Wheeler, Nelson and Knebel combined to blank the Cards and win the rubber match of the series. Rhys Hoskins continues to stay hot and Realmuto is starting to show his offensive power again.

Injury Watch and Transactions: Suarez to 15-day IL retroactive to 6/30 with low back spasms; Jojo Romero to LV on rehab assignment.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 81 (W) - Phillies 11, Nationals 0

Box: Sanchez (W): 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K. Schwarber: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 HR. Castellanos: 2 for 4, 2 RBI. Hall: 3 for 5, RBI. Realmuto: for 2, 3 RBI, HR. Bohm: 2 for 4, 3 RBI. RPs: Familia, Bellatti, Appel.

Storylines: I’ll let the Nats twitter account recap this game:

Injury watch and Transactions: Cristopher Sanchez recalled from LV.

Photo of the Game:

Game 82 (L) - Phillies 2, Nationals 3

Box: Nola (L): 7.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB, 3 K. Schwarber: 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 HR, CS. RPs: Alvarado, Knebel.

Storylines: Kyle Schwarber is a storyline all to his own. Herrera’s misplay that somehow wasn’t considered an error in the seventh allowed the Nats to score two runs, enough to take the lead for good.

Photo of the Game

Game 83 (W) - Phillies 5, Nationals 3

Box: Falter: 4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 6 K. Schwarber: 0 for 3, RBI. Hall: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Realmuto: 1 for 3, RBI. Gregorius: 1 for 3, RBI, triple. RPs: Nelson (W), Alvarado, Hand, Dominguez (S).

Storylines: Hall hit his fourth homer since making his debut a little over a week ago. Hand allowed a run in the eighth, but otherwise the bullpen combined for five innings of two-hit ball. Alvarado struck out the side in the seventh for his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance. He hasn’t given up an earned run since June 12.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Media Moment of the Week:

Prior to the first game against the Cardinals, the Phillies honored future first ballot HOFer Albert Pujols, who is retiring at the end of this season after a 22 year career. He has amassed an incredible trophy case that includes two World Series trophies, three NL MVPs, two Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year Award, two NL Hank Aaron Awards, the 2008 Roberto Clemente Award, and more. In 83 career games against the Phillies (77 starts), Pujols has 87 hits, 14 homers, and 50 RBI.

Pujols was presented with a St. Louis out-of-town scoreboard sign from Citizens Bank Park by Rhys Hoskins and Ryan Howard, who beat Pujols out for the NL MVP in 2006. Also in attendance was Charlie Manuel, who graced us all with this outstanding tweet:

A night at the ballpark with The Big Piece @ryanhoward is a night well spent pic.twitter.com/VxEaU2ZQUO — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) July 2, 2022

Who are you more jealous of: Ryan Howard, who got to spend the night with Charlie Manuel? Or Charlie Manuel, who got to spend the night with Ryan Howard?

Congrats on an incredible career, Albert Pujols!

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? Schwarber named NL POM for June

Hoskins named NL POW

Two Schwarbombs vs Nats - TWICE

Pujols recognition ceremony

Wheeler’s beauty of a start

Darick Hall’s third and fourth homers of the season vote view results 29% Schwarber named NL POM for June (16 votes)

0% Hoskins named NL POW (0 votes)

44% Two Schwarbombs vs Nats - TWICE (24 votes)

3% Pujols recognition ceremony (2 votes)

7% Wheeler’s beauty of a start (4 votes)

14% Darick Hall’s third and fourth homers of the season (8 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

The Phillies have been struggling to find a permanent starter in Center Field. Herrera and Moniak haven’t proven themselves worthy of the role and Vierling hasn’t really been given much of a chance. The Question: What should the Phillies do about the hole in CF? Should they stick with one of their current options? Should they trade for a starter?

