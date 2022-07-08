Phillies MLR 7/7/22: Simon Muzziotti homers and Johan Rojas keeps hitting well for Reading

Rochester 11, Lehigh Valley 2

Connor Brogdon - 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K

JoJo Romero - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Donny Sands - 0 for 4, K

Rafael Marchan - 1 for 3, BB

A bullpen game for the IronPigs turns a bit disastrous, though at least the rehabbing Brogdon and Romero do well! Rafael Marchan collects 1 of LHV’s 4 hits in the game. Scott Kingery is kindly given a day off.

Reading 5, Richmond 3

Ethan Lindow - 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, HR, HBP, 4 GB, 8 FB

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K (outfield assist, 2B)

Johan Rojas - 2 for 5, R, 3B

Logan O’Hoppe - 1 for 3, RBI, BB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4, K

A rare quality start from Ethan Lindow gives Reading enough to hold onto a tie-game before plating 2 runs in the top of the 9th to finally go-ahead. Simon Muzziotti hits his first HR of the season and his first 2019. Johan Rojas’ bat remains quite good at AA, slashing .345/.441/.448 in 29 at-bats. Lets hope he is turning the corner at the plate finally.

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 1

Dominic Pipkin - 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HR, WP, 9 GB, 2 FB

Casey Martin - 0 for 4, K (fielding error)

Luis Garcia - 1 for 4, 2 K, CS

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 4

Rixon Wingrove - 0 for 3, BB, K

Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 3, 2 K

Freylin Minyety - 2 for 3, RBI

This Jersey Shore team is just not very good outside the obvious few. The BlueClaws had just 5 hits and struck out 11 times at the plate.

Clearwater 6, Dunedin 4

Gabriel Cotto - 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR, 6 GB, 2 FB

Leandro Pineda - 1 for 4, R, 2B, BB, 2 K

Nick Maton - 1 for 4, R, RBI

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 5, 3 K (throwing error)

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, K

Arturo De Freitas - 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI

Marcus Lee Sang’s 3-run blast (his 8th) in the 3rd put the Threshers ahead and they never looked back. De Freitas added his 5th, a 2-run bomb in the 6th. Nick Maton rehabs and hopefully he makes it back to the bigs quickly.