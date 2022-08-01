Rise and Phight: 8/1/2022

It was another good month for the Phillies. After a really good June, they followed it up with a solid July that leaves them sitting in the third playoff spot and only 1 1⁄ 2 games out of the second spot. Astute trade deals and more solid play and they just might find themselves even discussing taking that first wild card spot. A pipe dream, yes, but still not out of the realm of possibility.

