Rise and Phight: 8/1/2022

It was another good month for the Phillies. After a really good June, they followed it up with a solid July that leaves them sitting in the third playoff spot and only 1 1⁄2 games out of the second spot. Astute trade deals and more solid play and they just might find themselves even discussing taking that first wild card spot. A pipe dream, yes, but still not out of the realm of possibility.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team is looking for a starting pitcher that can “start a playoff game,” looking at Tyler Mahle, Noah Syndergaard and others.
- Edmundo Sosa is in, which means his good friend Johan Camargo is out. It’s just business these days.
- Darick Hall has been a big help to this lineup. He can thank his 2020 routine during the pandemic to keep him motivated ($).
MLB news:
- The Mariners landed the biggest pitching prize over the weekend, landing Luis Castillo in a big trade for both teams.
- Tim Anderson was suspended for three games following his making contact with the umpire in Saturday’s game.
- Some of the latest rumors out there, including one that has teams actually trying to acquire Joey Gallo.
- Mike Trout seems a lot better about his prognosis after meeting with a spine specialist over the weekend.
- Two other trades that went down over the weekend: the Dodgers acquired not the lead singer to Coldplay, and the Rays bolstered their outfield.
