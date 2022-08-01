Phillies trade rumor roundup

The trade deadline approaches. The Phillies have many needs, which in no particular order include:

starting pitching

a center fielder

another relief pitcher

maybe another bat off the bench

There have been rumors out there, so as we see them, we’ll throw them up here to discuss. If you see one, post it in the comments and talk amongst yourselves. Let’s see what we can find.

But I've also heard from multiple teams that the #Phillies haven't just said no on their 2 top-100 pitching prospects, Painter & Abel, but also on Griff McGarry, Ben Brown & Logan O'Hoppe



Hard to see how they can trade for a Game 3/4 type starter without including one of those 3 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 31, 2022

This was from yesterday and apparently is still true. The Reds have a high bounty on Mahle, so it makes sense what Stark says about the pitchers. The part about O’Hoppe and Brown, though, don’t make much sense here. You have to give a bit to get and they both are depth to a point.

Phillies looking for some defense in CF. Ramon Laureano is the top of the market but not that likely to be moved. Sone other considerations: Michael A. Taylor, Jackie Bradley Jr. (Dombrowski Red Sox link), Jose Siri. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2022

Matt Vierling is making it work out in center field, but getting a defensive star makes the most sense for this team at the deadline. If the guy can also contribute offensively, that’s a bonus.