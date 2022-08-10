Rise and Phight: 8/10/2022

When Bryce Harper comes back this season, he’ll only do so as a designated hitter. This comes a day after the news came out the team halted his throwing program due to pain in his elbow that needs surgery anyway.

Nothing wrong with this at all. Having Harper back in the batting order is the most important thing and it looks like it’ll happen soon. He still needs to be cleared to hit, which hasn’t happened yet, but when it does, this lineup will be dangerous.

