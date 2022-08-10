Rise and Phight: 8/10/2022

When Bryce Harper comes back this season, he’ll only do so as a designated hitter. This comes a day after the news came out the team halted his throwing program due to pain in his elbow that needs surgery anyway.
Nothing wrong with this at all. Having Harper back in the batting order is the most important thing and it looks like it’ll happen soon. He still needs to be cleared to hit, which hasn’t happened yet, but when it does, this lineup will be dangerous.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Keith Hernandez doesn’t want to call Phillies games for some reason. Maybe Newman was right after all.
- I wrote about it yesterday, but it’s become more noticeable that the defense has improved a great deal over the past few weeks.
- In one day, Mick Abel and Andrew Painter gave the Phillies a glimpse of what might be coming soon.
- What do scouts have to say about the Phillies’ 2022 draft class ($)?
MLB news:
- Chris Sale broke his wrist in an accident and will be out the remainder of the season for Boston.
- Power rankings? Ok, if I have to.
- This is a good, long look at what it took for the Padres and Nationals to get the Juan Soto deal done ($).
