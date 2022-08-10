Juggernaut: Phillies 4, Marlins 3

The Phillies’ winning streak appeared to be in peril. They spent the majority of Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins making quick outs against ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara, and it looked like their streak might be halted at six. But in the eighth inning, they demonstrated just how unstoppable they’ve become. They used six singles to overcome the best pitcher in baseball (as well as a baserunning blunder) and earn a thrilling 4-3 win.

Early in the game, there was some angst about starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The newest addition to the Phillies’ rotation was giving up a lot of hits, and more than one fan was wondering if we could get a refund on that trade.

Not thrilled that everything Syndergaard throws gets barreled with ease — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) August 10, 2022

You called it on Syndergaard… what a waste of a trade — Seth (@sds72959) August 10, 2022

But to Thor’s credit, he limited the damage, thanks in part to two double plays. In the end, a six inning, two run line is certainly acceptable from a fourth starter.

However, it appeared that the two runs he allowed - plus another by the bullpen after he left - might be three runs too many. Alcantara wasn’t just getting the Phillies out, he was getting them out quickly.

Sandy Alcántara, 92mph Wrong Way Slider. ‍



7 inches of arm side run. pic.twitter.com/YIaOJDAHBi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 11, 2022

The Phillies finally got something going in the sixth when Bryson Stott walked, and Kyle Schwarber doubled him home. But Alcantara quickly settled down after that and retired the next five batters.

When Jean Segura led off the eighth with a dribbler down the third base line for an infield single, it didn’t seem to portend a rally. But that little hit led to big things as Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh, and Kyle Schwarber followed with singles to tie the game at three.

Schwarbs single and we are all. tied. up. pic.twitter.com/PKjgO5FBnN — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 11, 2022

Marsh went from hero to goat when he was doubled off third base on Rhys Hoskins’ lineout. This would have been the end of the rally for past Phillies teams, but these Phillies are built differently. Undaunted, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto followed Marsh’s blunder with singles of their own to put the Phillies in front.

BCIB GIVES US THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/X6znUIvMFq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 11, 2022

A visibly pumped up Seranthony Dominguez used a 100-MPH fastball to retire the Marlins in order in the ninth, and the Phillies had secured their seventh straight win.

The Phillies look borderline unstoppable at the moment. I’m sure some team will find a way to beat them eventually, but if the pitcher who has arguably been the best in baseball was unable to do so, it certainly isn’t going to be easy.