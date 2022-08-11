Rise and Phight: 8/11/2022

There is something good happening with this team right now. Yes, they have played some teams that they are clearly better than, but how many times have we seen in the past that the Phillies struggle in those games? Remember September games in Miami? Never a good recipe for the team’s successes. Now, though, they’re not only beating the teams they’re supposed to beat, they’re doing so loudly. There’s still a long way to go, of course, but there seems to be a little something different going on here.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Keith Hernandez controversy has not died done just yet with Rob Thomson weighing in on the comments.
- Alec Bohm has been playing some very good defense for the Phillies. Here is how Bobby Dickerson helped with that ($).
- Rhys Hoskins ranks among the best hitters in team history. Now he needs to do so in the playoffs ($).
- It’s a shame that Pete Rose was on the broadcast on Sunday as it meant we didn’t talk about the Return of Sarge.
MLB news:
- Thanks to construction, there won’t be a Field of Dreams game in 2023, at least in Iowa.
- You may have seen the video of Rodolfo Castro losing his phone out of his pocket. Now, MLB wants to know why it was there in the first place.
- This one could bear watching as the offseason draws nearer ($).
- Four of the first five picks in the MLB draft this year were Black. That’s thanks to some grassroots work behind the scenes.
