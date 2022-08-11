Goose Egg: Marlins 3, Phillies 0

We all knew the fun would come to an end eventually. Still, after a 7-game win streak, this one hurt.

On the bump today for the Phillies was Kyle Gibson, who was looking to pick up where he left off after a spectacular 8 shutout innings that led to a victory last week against the ghastly Nationals.

For the Marlins was young phenom and MLB The Show cheat code, Edward Cabrera. Cabrera, 24, from the Dominican Republic has excellent stuff for his age. Despite his issues with command, this was still no break for the Phillies after Sandy Alcantara.

Gibby got off to a tough start, giving up a leadoff triple to Marlins second basemen, Joey Wendle. However, the Phillies were able to hold it down and leave Wendle stranded. Until the 2nd inning rolled around, where an error by Rhys Hoskins at first base led to Lewin Diaz reaching base safely.

Extremely normal baseball sequence... pic.twitter.com/s4jwUhGREW — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 11, 2022

Followed by an infield single, Wendle had a runner in scoring position where he would strike yet again with an RBI single giving the Marlins an early 1-0 lead.

One of the few highlights of the day was this incredible diving snag from Jean Segura. It is still great to have Jean back.

What a glove from Jimmy Cigs pic.twitter.com/N4yEPj2YbF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 11, 2022

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Kyle Schwarber would sub out of the game after drawing a walk, with Brandon Marsh subbing in and moving Vierling to LF. Just what the Phillies need, more injuries to key pieces of the puzzle. Thankfully, it is minor. After the game it was confirmed by manager Rob Thomson that Schwarber has a mild strain in his right calf and is day-to-day.

Kyle Schwarber has a mild strain of his right calf



Rob Thomson says he is day to day pic.twitter.com/2bgAs742zG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 11, 2022

Get well soon, Schwarbs.

Despite the shaky start, Gibson settled in and ended up giving the Phillies a quality start. The Marlins would not score again until the 6th inning, where with two outs they were able to rally and wind up scoring two runs. One run being on a wild pitch from Gibson and the other a double into deep center field by Lewin Diaz. Kyle Gibson’s day was done, finishing with 6 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 H, 3 K.

A diamond in the rough from the loss was the Phillies bullpen. Nick Nelson, Corey Knebel, and Connor Brogdon combined for 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 H, 5 K. Brogdon specifically striking out the side in the top of the 9th inning. They gave the offense a chance to get back in the game, and that is all we could have asked for.

As you can tell, there is basically nothing to talk about on the offensive end for the Phillies today. Edward Cabrera was pitching like he put it on rookie difficulty. As I mentioned earlier, Cabrera this year has struggled with his command, posting a horrid 5.23 BB/9. However today, that was not at all a cause for concern.

Edward Cabrera, Wicked Sliders.



And K Pose. pic.twitter.com/0Q16UmfyKq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 11, 2022

Cabrera was pulled in the 6th inning, likely due to his pitch count nearing 100 pitches. He was lights out finishing with 5.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 H, 6 K.

Similar to the Phillies bullpen, the Marlins were able to keep the Phillies in check. Things did not get interesting until the bottom of the 9th, with backs against the wall and the 7-game winning streak on the line.

Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott opened the inning up with back-to-back singles, followed by Jean Segura drawing a walk. Bases loaded, no outs, bottom of the 9th. “Were the Fightins’ really going to do it again?"

Edmundo Sosa subbed in for Garrett Stubbs, and despite an incredible 9-pitch at-bat, he would go down on strikes. Matt Vierling would share the same fate. It was all up to new Phillie, Brandon Marsh, who singled earlier in the game. However, a ground out to first base would seal the Phillies’ fate and snap their 7-game win streak.

Even though Edward Cabrera and company were able to throw cold water on the scorching hot Phillies, we still should be proud of this team. Still no Bryce Harper, and prior to today’s game had the 6th best record in all of baseball. This is a good baseball team. Keep believing, keep watching, and most importantly get out to a game if you can! They deserve sellouts the way they have been playing.

The Phillies open up a 3-game road series against the NL East leading New York Mets starting tomorrow night. Runs could be hard to come by with Suarez/Scherzer, Nola/deGrom, and Wheeler/Bassitt.

Go Phils!