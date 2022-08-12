Phight Club: Week 18

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 5-1

Season Record: 62-49

Game 106 (W) - Phillies 7, Nationals 2

Box: Gibson (W): 8 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 4 K. Schwarber: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 2, 2 BB, RBI, HR. Realmuto: 3 for 4, 2 RBI, 3B, HR. Castellanos: 1 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Hall: 2 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Hand.

Storylines: Gibson took a perfect game into the seventh inning before a hit batter broke it up. The next at bat resulted in a single, ending his no-hit bid as well. The Phillies hit five homers in the game, three of which in the first inning. Realmuto was just the double away from hitting for the cycle.

Injury watch and Transactions: Maton recalled; Munoz optioned to LV.

Photo of the Game:

Game 107 (W) - Phillies 11, Nationals 5

Box: Suarez (W): 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 5, RBI, HR. Realmuto: 2 for 5, 3 RBI, 3B, HR. Castellanos: 2 for 4, RBI. Vierling: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Segura: 3 for 4, SB. Sosa: 1 for 3, RBI. Stott: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 3B. RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Alvarado, Knebel.

Storylines: A six-run first inning was all the Phillies needed to win this game, though that didn’t stop them from adding on another five runs to the final score. Stott hit his first career triple, Hoskins hit a homer in the first inning for the third consecutive game, and Realmuto had his second straight game with both a triple and a homer.

Injury watch and Transactions: Herrera released.

Photo of the Game:

Game 108 (W) - Phillies 13, Nationals 1

Box: Nola (W): 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K. Schwarber: 2 for 5. Hoskins: 1 for 2, 2 RBI, HR. Bohm: 0 for 4, RBI. Hall: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 HR. Stott: 2 for 5, 3 RBI. Marsh: 2 for 4, RBI. Maton: 3 for 4, 4 RBI, HR. RPs: Brogdon, Dominguez, Robertson.

Storylines: Break out the brooms because the Phillies completed the sweep on Alumni Weekend. Funny enough, it was the Phillies Daycare who had themselves a game on a day where the franchise honored the 1980 team. Of the 13 runs scored, 10 were by members of the “daycare” (Bohm, Hall, Stott, Marsh, Stubbs, and Maton). That group also accounted for 11 of the RBI. That number, and the final score, would have been even higher, but Stott missed hitting a grand slam by just a few feet in the third.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 4-0

Game 109 (W) - Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Box: Wheeler (W): 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, HR. Bohm: 1 for 3, RBI. Realmuto: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Segura: 2 for 3, RBI, HR. RPs: Alvarado, Robertson, Dominguez (S). Errors: Hoskins (fielding).

Storylines: Two rain delays threatened the game, but the Phillies held off to win their sixth straight game. Realmuto homered in his third straight, Segura homered for the first time since returning from the IL, and the quartet of Wheeler, Alvarado, Robertson, and Dominguez put together a strong outing.

Photo of the Game:

Game 110 (W) - Phillies 4, Marlins 3

Box: Syndergaard: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Schwarber: 3 for 4, 2 RBI, SB. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Marsh: 1 for 3, RBI. RPs: Hand, Bellatti (W), Dominguez (S).

Storylines: It took until the eighth inning, but the Phillies finally got to arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball this season. Six singles and an aggressive approach to baserunning allowed the Phillies to score three in the bottom of the eighth to take the win.

Photo of the Game:

Game 111 (L) - Phillies 0, Marlins 3

Box: Gibson (L): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K. Hits: Marsh, Bohm, Hall, Castellanos, Stott (2), Stubbs. RPs: Nelson, Knebel, Brogdon. Errors: Hoskins (fielding).

Storylines: You can’t win them all. The Phillies broke their six-game winning streak and of course it was against the biggest thorns in their side. For what it’s worth, Gibson pitched fairly well up until his wild pitch in the sixth inning that made it a 2-0 game. Marsh had the only extra-base hit, a double in the eighth. The Phillies had a chance to at least make the game interesting, with bases loaded and no one out in the bottom of the ninth. But they couldn’t get anyone across the plate.

Injury watch and Transactions: Schwarber left the game after he was walked in the fifth inning with a mild calf strain. Harper has been taking swings in the batting cage.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Media Moment of the Week:

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez had a bit of a temper tantrum for... some reason (???) during the Mets game versus the Reds on Tuesday where he admitted he hates watching the Phillies so much that he asked management at SNY not to have him work games against them.

The funniest part of the entire situations is that his argument for why he hates watching them is because they’re “not good defensively.” It’s funny because at the time of the comment, the Phillies were tied for the fourth least errors in Major League Baseball — and they have fewer than the Mets do. Are the Phillies the best defensive team in the league? Definitely not. But they’re no where near bad enough for this pathetic excuse to have any merit.

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

Bryce Harper will hopefully be coming back relatively soon, which would be an incredible addition to an already-strong lineup. However, his return will leave Darick Hall’s status with the team up in the air, as Harper will likely be the DH only. The Question: Does Hall survive when Harper comes back, or does he get sent to Lehigh Valley? What role is available for him if he stays?

