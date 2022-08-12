Rise and Phight: 8/12/2022

There isn’t much to say about this weekend. The Phillies need to at least split the series with the Mets to show that they belong among the elite teams and aren’t just beating up on bad teams. Doing this beating up is what needs to happen, but if they want to show they’re able to get to the playoffs and actually make some noise, it’ll take them having a good showing against one of the three or four best teams in the game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Even after yesterday’s loss, this team has a different feel to it and the fans in the city are certainly noticing ($).
- What better way to look at the hot streak the team was on than by examining it by the numbers!
- This series against the Mets gives the Phillies a real test, one of the first ones they’ve had since firing Joe Girardi.
MLB news:
- Doesn’t look like the Rays will be getting back Shane Baz this season.
- Forgot to add this yesterday, but the Tigers fired their general manager. Al Avila. That should be an attractive job.
- With Iowa out next season, what are some other options for the Field of Dreams game?
