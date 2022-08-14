Mets 6, Phillies 0: The offense doesn't work weekends

After two straight games of playoff-caliber baseball, the Phillies and Mets took the field on Sunday for the rubber-match of their three-game series. With Zack Wheeler and Chris Bassitt set to face-off, fans expected a third consecutive pitcher’s duel.

The Phillies went down quietly to begin the proceedings, as they remained without Kyle Schwarber in the starting lineup.

Wheels took the mound and did not get off to the strongest of starts in the bottom of the first inning. Brandon Nimmo led things off with a double and would soon come home on a Francisco Lindor RBI single.

Both offenses would remain quiet through the top of the fourth inning. However, the bottom of the fourth frame was quite the eventful workload for Zack Wheeler. A Pete Alonso hard-hit double put a runner on second with one retired.

Wheeler would then strikeout Dan Vogelbach for out number two. With Alonso still on second, things began to unravel for the Phils.

Mark Canha placed a single to right field to score the polar bear and make it 2-0 in favor of the orange and blue.

Luis Guillorme made his mark with an RBI single of his own to score Mark Canha from second.

After a Jeff McNeil walk, James McCann blooped a single to center to score Guillorme. Brandon Marsh bobbled the ball for a split second, convincing Jeff McNeil to take off from third base. A relay from Jean Segura on a hop was misplayed by J.T. Realmuto, allowing McNeil to score safely.

In total, four runs scored in the bottom of the fourth, making it a 5-0 lead for the Mets.

Philadelphia showed some resolve in the top of the fifth, as Jean Segura reached on an error and Brandon Marsh doubled. This put runners on second and third with no one out.

Unfortunately for the Fightins, they would stay put. Rhys Hoskins worked a two-out walk to load the bases and provided fans with some optimism. This was quickly put to rest as Alec Bohm lined out to second, stranding three more runners on the bases.

Dan Vogelbach added on with a solo homer in sixth, pushing it to six earned runs on the day for Zack Wheeler.

To make matters worse, Corey Knebel exited during the seventh with an apparent injury after throwing fourteen pitches, nine of which missed the zone.

Andrew Bellatti finished off the seventh inning, stranding two runners. Brad Hand worked a scoreless eighth, as he once again looked sharp. Through eight innings, the Phillies offense remained nonexistent.

Joely Rodriguez struggled in the top of the ninth inning, allowing two hits, and one walk. He did record two punchouts before exiting.

Adam Ottavino followed Rodriguez and struck out Alec Bohm looking to end the ballgame, as the Phils once again left the bases loaded.

Without Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper the Phillies offense has been held scoreless for eighteen consecutive innings.

Next up, a trip to Cincinnati for a three game set with the Reds. First pitch for Monday night is set for 6:40pm.