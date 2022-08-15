Rise and Phight: 8/15/2022

Sure that was a disappointing weekend, losing two of three to the hated Mets. There are some solid takeaways from the games though.

Aaron Nola went toe to toe with Jacob deGrom and showed that he is a legitimate Cy Young candidate (even if others are ahead of him). Nola’s solid season is a big reason why this team is as much in contention as it currently is.

The bullpen was quite good over the three games, one of the main reasons why they won the game on Friday as it was. As bad as they have been in the recent past, to see them keep the team in games this year has been impressive to watch.

Zack Wheeler wasn’t great on Sunday, but he needed offense that never came. The Mets felt like they blooped a bunch of hits yesterday, not making much solid contact all game. If that continues, I’d be more than willing to bet on Wheeler in any other game.

