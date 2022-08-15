Rise and Phight: 8/15/2022

Sure that was a disappointing weekend, losing two of three to the hated Mets. There are some solid takeaways from the games though.
- Aaron Nola went toe to toe with Jacob deGrom and showed that he is a legitimate Cy Young candidate (even if others are ahead of him). Nola’s solid season is a big reason why this team is as much in contention as it currently is.
- The bullpen was quite good over the three games, one of the main reasons why they won the game on Friday as it was. As bad as they have been in the recent past, to see them keep the team in games this year has been impressive to watch.
- Zack Wheeler wasn’t great on Sunday, but he needed offense that never came. The Mets felt like they blooped a bunch of hits yesterday, not making much solid contact all game. If that continues, I’d be more than willing to bet on Wheeler in any other game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Mick Abel and Andrew Painter are being promoted to Double-A Reading. The dream of them debuting in 2023 is drawing nearer.
- Bryce Harper is getting nearer and nearer to a return with batting practice scheduled for this week.
- The young guns were a big part of Friday’s win in New York, the team showing their maturity ($).
MLB news:
- The big news of the weekend was of course the Padres losing Fernando Tatis, Jr. to a PED suspension. Time to grow up, Fernando.
- C.J. Abrams is headed to Washington after Luis Garcia had some groin soreness.
- According to their general manager, the Orioles plan to “significantly escalate” the payroll this offseason.
- There isn’t a much closer relationship in baseball than the one between a baseball player and his glove.
