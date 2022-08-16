 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/16/2022

Harper is getting closer

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The whole hubbub with the Phillies not hitting with runners in scoring position feels like a lot to do about nothing. It could just be the result of a fluky streak they’re in right now, but the postgame show put a lot of stock into it being a predictive issue.

It’s not.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...