Rise and Phight: 8/16/2022

The whole hubbub with the Phillies not hitting with runners in scoring position feels like a lot to do about nothing. It could just be the result of a fluky streak they’re in right now, but the postgame show put a lot of stock into it being a predictive issue.
It’s not.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper took some live batting practice yesterday, no doubt making fans swoon with his Instagram post.
- Corey Knebel had to go on the injured list with a strained lat muscle. Sam Coonrod was recalled to fill his spot.
- In case you were wondering, here are five reasons why the Phillies have turned their season around under Rob Thomson.
- Though you probably already know the answer, Noah Syndergaard’s start has to make you wonder: who is the #3 starter ($)?
MLB news:
- A big blow was suffered by the Dodgers yesterday when it was announced that Walker Buehler needed season ending elbow surgery.
- The playoff schedule is set. Hopefully someone can take the “Mr. November” mantle away from Derek Jeter.
- The Rangers, no doubt inspired by the Phillies’ miraculous turnaround, fired Chris Woodward as manager yesterday.
Loading comments...