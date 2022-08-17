 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 8/17/2022

Please let Brandon Marsh be okay

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

10,000 wins is a big deal. Not as big a deal as when the Phillies became the first team to lose 10,000 games, but still. You have to be around a long time to get to where they are. It should be celebrated!

