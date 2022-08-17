Rise and Phight: 8/17/2022

10,000 wins is a big deal. Not as big a deal as when the Phillies became the first team to lose 10,000 games, but still. You have to be around a long time to get to where they are. It should be celebrated!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Brandon Marsh left last night’s game with a knee injury, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be anything serious.
- The team’s deadline moves left them much deeper than before and in a much better place to push for the playoffs.
MLB news:
- ESPN put out their top 50 midseason prospects yesterday. Phillies youngsters Andrew Painter and Mick Abel were represented.
- By the time you read this, it will probably be done, but the Braves and Michael Harris II were in “deep” negotiations on an eight-year extension.
- Rodolfo Castro left his phone in his uniform pocket and because of it, he’ll sit down for a game.
