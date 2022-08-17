Reds 1, Phillies 0: Suarez shines, offense struggles

Entering Wednesday afternoon fresh off the heels of an 11-4 drubbing of the Reds, the Phillies looked to complete the three-game sweep on the road.

A battle of southpaws was on tap as Ranger Suarez squared off with Cincinncati rookie Nick Lodolo. The 24-year-old entered Wednesday with 64 strikeouts in just 47 and 2/3 innings pitched on the season.

Lodolo has a reputation of being especially tough on left-handed hitters, causing Rob Thomson to deploy a unique Philly lineup.

With six straight righties to being the proceedings, the Phillies seemed poise to ride the momentum from Tuesday night’s win.

Unfortunately, they were not able to muster much off of the southpaw starter. Lodolo allowed two base runners in the top of the first but punched out Nick Castellanos to end the inning and strand both.

The first seven innings were a pitcher’s duel between the lefty hurlers, as neither team could squeak accross a run. The two southpaws exited after seven innings each, with sparkling-lines to show for their day on the bump.

Ranger Suarez: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Nick Lodolo: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Cincinnati turned to star reliever Alexis Diaz, who worked a perfect eighth inning on just seven pitches.

Philadelphia countered with David Robertson for the bottom of the eighth. The former Cub allowed a leadoff base hit, but quickly retired the next three Reds in order.

The brother of Edwin Diaz returned to the bump for the top of the ninth, with the hope of keeping the Philly bats silent.

After striking out J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos without much trouble, Kyle Schwarber stepped in, to pinch hit for Edmundo Sosa. Unfortunately for Schwarbs, he did not fare much better, popping up to the catcher. To the bottom of the ninth we go, still scoreless.

Seranthony Dominguez was entrusted to keep the game tied for the bottom of the ninth.

The inning began with Ser striking out Matt Reynolds to record the first out. A four-pitch-walk to Albert Almora put the winning run on first base. Aristides Aquino was then retired via the strikeout for the second out of the inning.

The train then quickly came off the tracks as Dominguez allowed a single to Alejo Lopez, for his third hit of the game.

With the winning run on second, Jose Barrero delivered a base hit up the middle to score Almora and win the game for the Reds.

First career walk-off for Jose Barrero! pic.twitter.com/LCd5QJLyQy — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 17, 2022

Final: Reds 1, Phillies 0

A disappointing end to a three-game series against a lowly Reds team should not cause Phans to panic just yet.

Until a healthy Schwarber and Harper are in the lineup, the series victory should be celebrated.

A day off Thursday may give Schwarber a chance to get healthy before the weekend series against the Mets.

First pitch for Friday night is slated for 7:05pm at CBP, with Aaron Nola set to take the mound.