Rise and Phight: 8/18/2022

The Phillies have an off day today before their big series against the Mets. To me, this series isn’t all that important as far as the standings are concerned. For me, it’s all about psychological for the Phillies. They need to show again that they belong on the same field as the Mets, one of the better teams in the National League. They looked that way for two of the three games in New York, but this time, they’re at home. There is more fan support, thus there should be more momentum on their side. It should be a good one no matter what.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- While Kyle Schwarber has been away, Bryson Stott has settled into the leadoff spot and done quite well.
- Noah Syndergaard will not face the Mets this weekend, his start pushed back a bit. The reasons are sound.
- Brandon Marsh avoided any major issue with his knee, but there was still enough that he might need a 15 day breather.
MLB news:
- The Mets had no functioning third basemen, so they called up their top prospect in Brett Baty, who promptly homered.
- The umpires’ association is fighting back against criticism, saying they’re merely upholding the rules at home plate during collisions.
- Joey Votto is done for the year, needing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
- The Rangers continued their housecleaning, this time firing longtime executive Jon Daniels from his position.
