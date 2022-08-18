Rise and Phight: 8/18/2022

The Phillies have an off day today before their big series against the Mets. To me, this series isn’t all that important as far as the standings are concerned. For me, it’s all about psychological for the Phillies. They need to show again that they belong on the same field as the Mets, one of the better teams in the National League. They looked that way for two of the three games in New York, but this time, they’re at home. There is more fan support, thus there should be more momentum on their side. It should be a good one no matter what.

