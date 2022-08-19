Phight Club: Week 19

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-3

Season Record: 65-52

Game 112 (W) - Phillies 2, Mets 1 F/10

Box: Suarez: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. Stott: 3 for 4, HBP. Bohm: 1 for 4, 2 RBI. Stolen Bases: Segura, Stott, Castellanos. RPs: Alvarado, Dominguez (W), Robertson (S).

Storylines: Bryson Stott became the first player to ever reach base against Max Scherzer four times in the same game. He’s now 6 for 7 in his career against Scherzer. Bohm’s sacrifice fly in the top of the tenth provided the winning run, and David Robertson recorded his second save since joining the team at the trade deadline.

Photo of the Game:

Game 113 (L) - Phillies 0, Mets 1

Box: Nola (L): 8 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K. Hits: Stott, Hoskins, Castellanos. Errors: Realmuto (throwing).

Storylines: What happens when you face one of the best pitchers in baseball? As Aaron Nola found out, sometimes even an 8-inning, 4-hit, 1-run performance isn’t enough to get the win. With just seven combined hits in this game, it was a pitching masterclass between two of the top arms in the division.

Photo of the Game:

Game 114 (L) - Phillies 0, Mets 6

Box: Wheeler (L): 6 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. Hoskins: 1 for 3, 2 BB. Castellanos: 2 for 4. RPs: Knebel, Bellatti, Hand.

Storylines: A very un-Wheeler-like outing from Wheeler was difficult to see, especially considering how well the Phillies pitched in the first two games of this series. Everyone except Realmuto and Vierling got on base at least once, but the offense had a really hard time getting runners in to score.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Mets win 2-1

Game 115 (W) - Phillies 4, Reds 3

Box: Syndergaard (W): 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 HR. Stott: 3 for 5. Castellanos: 1 for 5, RBI. Sosa: 2 for 4, 3 RBI. SBs: Marsh, Stott, Castellanos, Realmuto. RPs: Robertson, Dominguez (S).

Storylines: Syndergaard had his best game in a Phillies uniform so far, earning the win. Edmundo Sosa was the superstar of the game, with three RBI. The Phillies had a season-high four stolen bases. Before the game, Castellanos was honored as the Reds MVP for 2021.

Injury watch and Transactions: Knebel to the 15-day IL (right lat strain); Coonrod reinstated from the 60-day IL; Andrew Vasquez DFA.

Photo of the Game:

Game 116 (W) - Phillies 11, Reds 4

Box: Gibson (W): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 11 K, 2 HR. Hoskins: 3 for 6, 5 RBI, 2 HR, SB. Hall: 1 for 5, RBI, HR. Castellanos: 3 for 5, RBI, HR. Segura: 3 for 5. Stubbs: 2 for 3, 3 RBI, HR. Vierling: 2 for 4, RBI. RPs: Brogdon, Alvarado, Nelson.

Storylines: Franchise win number 10,000 came with a bang — five homers, including two by Hoskins. Gibson tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts.

Injury watch and Transactions: Brandon Marsh left the game with a left knee injury, but said afterwards his “spirits are high.” Hopefully that bodes well.

Photo of the Game:

Game 117 (L) - Phillies 0, Reds 1

Box: Suarez: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 8 K. Hits: Hoskins, Bohm, Castellanos, Hall, Vierling. RPs: Robertson, Dominguez (L).

Storylines: The Reds got the only run of the game in the ninth inning, with a walk-off single. Realmuto, Castellanos and Sosa combined for 7 strikeouts. Bohm had the only extra base hit of the game for the Phillies, a double.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Off Day Injury Watch and Transactions: Claimed Bradley Zimmer (OF) off waivers from Toronto; Harper transferred to 60-day IL (eligible to return 8/26); marsh placed on 10-day IL with left ankle sprain retroactive to 8/17.

Media Moment of the Week:

The greatest second baseman in franchise history is moving to a new continent. Chase Utley announced recently that he will be moving to London as MLB’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. London will be hosting series the next two summers, which Utley will be tasked with promoting to a growing European audience.

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

All four of the Phillies’ most recent losses were shutouts, something that’s only happened a handful of times in the last century of Phillies baseball. Some of these games have been entirely winnable, like the 1-0 losses to the Reds and Mets this week. Those games are mixed in with solid offensive showings, like the 11-4 victory over the Reds this week, but it’s still brought up some concern over the fact that the offense seems to be “all or nothing” lately. The Question: Besides getting their two All Stars back in the lineup, what can the Phillies do to address their apparent struggles to score any runs in these very winnable games?

