 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/19/2022

A big series starting tonight

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it’s the weekend and the Phillies are coming up against the Mets. It’s an important series, but I’d argue that the subsequent series against the Reds and Pirates are more important.

The Phillies will only get so many chances to beat up on these bad teams while the Brewers and Cardinals, two of their main competitors for a wild card spot, get to play them a whole lot more thanks to an unbalanced schedule. The Phillies have to win at least five of those seven games. They have to keep beating up on bad teams while they can. Those wins count just as much as wins against the Braves and Mets at this point, so there can be no let up after this weekend is over.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...