Rise and Phight: 8/19/2022

Well, it’s the weekend and the Phillies are coming up against the Mets. It’s an important series, but I’d argue that the subsequent series against the Reds and Pirates are more important.

The Phillies will only get so many chances to beat up on these bad teams while the Brewers and Cardinals, two of their main competitors for a wild card spot, get to play them a whole lot more thanks to an unbalanced schedule. The Phillies have to win at least five of those seven games. They have to keep beating up on bad teams while they can. Those wins count just as much as wins against the Braves and Mets at this point, so there can be no let up after this weekend is over.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: