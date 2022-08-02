Rise and Phight: 8/2/2022

After a day bereft of rumors, today is finally deadline day for baseball. If you’re like the rest of us here, you’ll be refreshing Twitter non stop all day, trying to see if anything is getting done. Let’s get to it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Good news for the team as Bryce Harper had the pins removed from his fractured thumb and can now ramp up baseball activities.
- The Mariners made a huge move to end their own playoff drought. Should the Phillies be doing the same ($)?
- Though this may have changed by the time this gets published, Dave Dombrowski said the prices for starting pitching were “exorbitant”.
- When Justin Klugh writes nationally about the Phillies, you read it and enjoy it ($).
MLB news:
- That surely was a day. Here is a one stop shop to recap all of the day’s trades as they were legion.
- Today will be about one name and one name only: Juan Soto and his ultimate destination, whether it’s Washington or elsewhere.
- Let’s check in on some power rankings as the Yankees continue to stumble (for now) down the list.
