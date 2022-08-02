Tuesday trade rumor roundup

Today is trade deadline day and it’s time for the Phillies to act. We’ve seen their direct rivals for the final two wild card spots both get something done yesterday, the Padres strengthening their bullpen and the Cardinals getting a starter to help their beleaguered starting rotation. While the asking prices might be a bit more than what Dave Dombrowski and Sam Fuld want to pay, they’re probably going to have to fold a bit if they want to add someone who will positively impact the team. Let’s keep track of and talk about the deals of the day here.

#MNTwins and Phillies are among teams on Reds righthander Tyler Mahle. Underrated pitcher who’s been very good lately. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

This is one of the big names the team is looking at. He’s controllable beyond this year, so it will require the team to pay a hefty price to make sure a deal gets done, but it’s possible that they do. The remaining pitchers on the market are all the ones that we have seen rumored as the Phillies being interested in, so they’ll likely have competition. Keep an eye on this one.