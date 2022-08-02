REPORT: Phillies find their center fielder in Brandon Marsh

On the hunt for a center fielder that would be an upgrade over what they currently have, the Phillies seemingly have landed on Brandon Marsh.

Phillies are trading Logan O'Hoppe to Angels for Brandon Marsh, sources said. @ByRobertMurray is on it. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 2, 2022

Logan O’Hoppe was one of their best tradeable assets, but this seems very heavy to pay for a center fielder like Marsh who, while solid defensively, struggles with the bat. Striking out over 30% of his plate appearances, Marsh was once a top 100 prospect that has lost a little bit of luster, so we’ll see what happens here.

O’Hoppe was an untouchable mere days ago according to some sources, but now that appears to not be the case.

We’ll obviously have more on this later.